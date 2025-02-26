WCW: One-armed women’s college basketball player makes history on the court

Focuses on what she ‘can’ do instead of what she ‘can’t’

Baileigh Sinaman-Daniel Lexington, MA - February 1: Lesley University guard Baileigh Sinaman-Daniel prepares to practice a drill before the game against Vermont State University Johnson at Minuteman High School Gymnasium. (Photo by Brett Phelps/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images)
By JoJo

When her high school basketball coach cut her from the team senior year, Baileigh Sinaman-Daniel refused to let that rejection – or the fact that she was born with one arm – end her dream of playing the game that her childhood idol LeBron James made her fall in love with 15 years ago.

That determination led the 22-year-old Lesley University guard, her coach said, to become the first Division III women’s basketball player with one arm to score in a collegiate game. “I kind of just shot the ball with the anticipation that I would have to go and get it back on a rebound,” Sinaman-Daniel said of her historic basket. “When the shot actually went in, I was more so surprised.” Her coach, Martin Rather, immediately called a timeout to mark the moment. “My first thought was, ‘That’s history and we need to take a second to pause and celebrate it,’” Rather said. “Everybody just swarmed Baileigh, giving her high fives, celebrating her.”

Baileigh is an inspiration to us all! #blackqueenmagic

Read more about this history-making trailblazer:

Baileigh Sinaman-Daniel makes history Brookline, MA - January 28: Lesley University guard Ahidali DeHuelbes, right, watches guard Baileigh Sinaman-Daniel practice shooting during warmups before a game against Fisher College at Hellenic College's Pappas Gymnasium. (Photo by Brett Phelps/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images)




