WCW: One-armed women’s college basketball player makes history on the court

When her high school basketball coach cut her from the team senior year, Baileigh Sinaman-Daniel refused to let that rejection – or the fact that she was born with one arm – end her dream of playing the game that her childhood idol LeBron James made her fall in love with 15 years ago.
That determination led the 22-year-old Lesley University guard, her coach said, to become the first Division III women’s basketball player with one arm to score in a collegiate game. “I kind of just shot the ball with the anticipation that I would have to go and get it back on a rebound,” Sinaman-Daniel said of her historic basket. “When the shot actually went in, I was more so surprised.” Her coach, Martin Rather, immediately called a timeout to mark the moment. “My first thought was, ‘That’s history and we need to take a second to pause and celebrate it,’” Rather said. “Everybody just swarmed Baileigh, giving her high fives, celebrating her.”
