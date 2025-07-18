Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Belly must choose between Jeremiah and Conrad in the third and final season.

Paramount+
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: The third season of the sci-fi series premieres with two episodes.

Netflix
UntamedEric Bana is a special agent for the National Parks Service in the limited series.

HBO, HBO Max
Billy Joel: And So It Goes: The documentary follows the life of the musician. 

Movie theaters
EddingtonPedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix star in Ari Aster's film set during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I Know What You Did Last Summer: The horror film follows five friends who cause a deadly car accident.

That's all for this week's Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

