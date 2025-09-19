Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video

Gen V: Watch sophomore year at Godolkin University in season 2 of The Boys spinoff series.

Apple TV+

The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star in season 4 of the drama series.

Netflix

Black Rabbit: Jason Bateman and Jude Law are brothers in the new crime thriller miniseries.

Hulu

Swiped: Lily James stars as the founder of Bumble in the new film based on a true story.

Paramount+

Tulsa King: Sylvester Stallone is back to building a crime empire in the season 3 premiere.

Movie theaters

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell star in the new romance film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

