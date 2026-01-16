Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV

Hijack: Idris Elba stars in season 2 of the action series.

Paramount+

Star Trek: Starlet Academy: This new series in the Star Trek franchise follows a fresh class of cadets.

Peacock

Ponies: Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson star in the new drama series where they solve a mystery together.

Netflix

The Rip: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reteam in the new thriller film.

HBO, HBO Max

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Watch the new Game of Thrones prequel series from George R. R. Martin.

Movie theaters

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple: Cillian Murphy executive produces the new film starring Ralph Fiennes.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

