Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Stranger Things: The fifth and final season of the hit series debuts its first batch of episodes.

Disney+
The Beatles Anthology: The documentary about the influential band has been remastered.

Movie theaters
Zootopia 2: The sequel to the animated Disney film finds Ke Huy Quan voicing a snake on the run.

Eternity: Elizabeth Olsen has to pick which husband to spend forever in the afterlife with in the A24 film.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: The third Knives Out film comes to theaters in a limited release weeks before streaming on Netflix.

Hamnet: Chloé Zhao's latest film arrives to select theaters in limited release.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!