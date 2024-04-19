Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
Under the Bridge: Lily Gladstone is a police officer investigating teenage girls accused of murder in the new series.

Netflix
The Circle: The reality competition series all about catfishing returns. The first four episodes of season 6 are available now.

Our Living World: Watch the docuseries that spans the Earth to explore our creatures and ecosystems.

The Upshaws: One of the funniest families in TV is back for more. Wanda Sykes stars in the sitcom, which returns for its fifth season.

Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scargiver: Kora's journey continues in Zack Snyder's newest film.

The Roku Channel
The Spiderwick Chronicles: The bestselling books come to life in the new series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

