Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Danielle Long

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
The Deepest Breath: Watch the documentary that left Sundance Film Festival audiences gasping for air.

Sweet Magnolias: Transport yourself to the town of Serenity to catch all the surprises in store for season three.

They Cloned Tyrone: John Boyega and Jamie Foxx team up to unravel a government conspiracy.

Hulu
Justified: City Primeval: Ever wonder what happened to Raylan Givens after Justified ended? You can find out in the new series Justified: City Primeval.

Praise Petey: Check out this animated series about Petey, a New York City "it" girl, who loses everything until a mysterious gift from her father gives her a fresh start.

Starz
Minx: The Bottom Dollar crew is back for season 2.

Apple TV+
Stephen Curry: Underrated: Through a seamless blend of archival footage and captivating interviews, witness Stephen Curry's evolution from an undersized college player at a small-town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion.

Peacock
Love Island USA: Dive into the tropical paradise of Fiji as a fresh batch of irresistibly attractive singles embarks on a romantic quest for love in a breathtaking villa.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!