Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale: The final season of the show based on Margaret Atwood's novel premieres.

Netflix
Black Mirror: Season 7 of the anthology series gives a sequel to the popular "USS Callister" episode.

Max
Hacks: The most recent winner of the best comedy series Emmy returns for season 4.

HBO
The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal returns in season 2 of the series based on the popular video game.

Apple TV+
Your Friends & Neighbors: Jon Hamm stars in his first lead TV role since the end of Mad Men.

Movie theaters
The Amateur: Rami Malek is an introverted CIA decoder in the new film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

