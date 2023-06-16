Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:
Netflix
Black Mirror: If we've learned anything from Netflix's Black Mirror, it's that technology can be terrifying. The dark anthology series finally returns with season 6.
Extraction 2: Did you watch the first Extraction film during lockdown? If so, you have to check out Extraction 2, the sequel to the action blockbuster that's streaming now on Netflix.
Paramount+
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Tell all the Trekkies you know that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is back for season 2, with new episodes weekly on Paramount+.
Starz
Outlander: If it's an epic love story you want, look no further than Outlander. The historical drama returns to Starz this weekend for its penultimate season.
AMC+
The Walking Dead: Dead City: New York City, same old walkers. The Walking Dead franchise grows a little bigger with the premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City, available on AMC+.
Max
The Righteous Gemstones: The Righteous Gemstones, which returns to Max for season 3.
Swiping America: Join a vibrant cast of New Yorkers as they venture into the dating scenes of different cities across the United States.
BET+
Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50: Gabrielle Union commemorates her 50th birthday with an awe-inspiring continental adventure across Zanzibar, Ghana, Namibia, and South Africa.
Happy streaming!
