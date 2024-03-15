Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Young Royals: Simon and the prince are determined to be together. Find out if they can make it work in season 3.

Girls5eva: The musical comedy was saved from cancellation by Netflix. You can watch season 3 now.

Irish Wish: Lindsay Lohan is back in another rom-com. Watch her travel to Ireland and find love.

Peacock

Apples Never Fall: The bestselling book is now a miniseries starring Annette Bening.

Max

The Girls on the Bus: Looking for something fun to watch this month? Try this new series: It follows four female journalists covering a presidential election.

Apple TV+

Manhunt: Watch the conspiracy thriller about the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

