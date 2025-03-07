Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Disney+

Daredevil: Born Again: Matt Murdock is back as the lawyer and superhero Daredevil in the premiere episode of the new series.

Netflix

With Love, Meghan: The Duchess of Sussex prepares meals for her celebrity friends in the new lifestyle series.

ABC

Grey's Anatomy: The second part of the 21st season of the popular medical drama show premieres.

Hulu

Deli Boys: The new series follows brothers who take up a life of crime.

HBO, Max

The Righteous Gemstones: The fourth and final season of Danny McBride's comedy premieres.

Movie theaters

Mickey 17: Robert Pattinson stars in Parasite director Bong Joon-ho's latest film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

