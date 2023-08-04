Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Heartstopper: It's actually impossible to watch Heartstopper without falling in love with its cast. Try it out for yourself when you stream season 2.

Hidden Strike: Starring Jackie Chan and John Cena as two elite soldiers take on the dangerous task of guiding civilians through a barrage of gunfire and explosions.

The Last Hours Of Mario Biondo: This true-crime series delves into the mysterious last night of Mario Biondo, husband of Spanish TV host Raquel Sánchez Silva, raising questions and revealing fresh details

Apple TV+

Physical: Time to get Physical. Catch the all new season 3 episodes and new cast member Zoey Deschanel.

Hulu

Reservation Dogs: Time to catch up and tune into the third and final season.

Breeders: Paul seeks comfort in a simpler life with Leah, while Ally deals with work problems, early menopause, and challenges with her adolescent daughter, relying on humor and wine to cope.

Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Star-Lord and the gang are back for one final adventure in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, now available to stream on Disney+.

Prime Video

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: The book is now a seven-part miniseries, and you can start streaming it right now on Prime Video.

Max

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: Follow the journey to another championship.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.