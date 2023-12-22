Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Disney+
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The long-awaited Percy Jackson TV series is finally here. You can watch the first 2 episodes now.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the StarGo behind the scenes of one of the world's biggest boybands in the new docuseries.

What If...?Comic book fans, look out for more of the animated Marvel TV series. Season two streams this week.

Netflix
MaestroCheck out Bradley Cooper's latest directorial effort. The music biopic is already gaining Oscar buzz this awards season.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire: Zack Snyder fans have a lot to look forward to. His latest film is now available to watch.

Peacock
Dr. DeathAnd, finally, check out season two of the true crime series based on the popular podcast.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

