Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Netflix
Absolute Beginners: During their last seaside summer before heading to film school, two childhood best friends encounter an aspiring athlete who sparks newfound passions within them.
Life on Our Planet: The tale of Life on Our Planet is brought to you by executive producer Steven Spielberg and the Emmy Award-winning crew responsible for Our Planet.
Hulu
American Horror Stories: This four-episode event is part of Hulu's Huluween celebration.
Prime Video
The Exorcist: Believer: Fifty years after the original film changed horror movies forever, The Exorcist: Believer is ready to scare you senseless.
Saw X: It's time to play another game with John Kramer. Jigsaw is back in the new film Saw X.
Apple TV+
The Enfield Poltergeist: Experience the true story of the world's most famous poltergeist case in this chilling docuseries.
Paramount+
Monster High 2: The ghouls are back and better than ever as they protect their pack in this new film.
Peacock
Five Nights At Freddy's: The world-famous video game brings its robots to life in the new film Five Nights at Freddy's.
