Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Black Barbie: She's more than just a doll. Learn about how the first Black Barbie doll came to be in the Netflix documentary.

Trigger Warning: Jessica Alba is a trained Special Forces commando at odds with a violent gang in the new action film.

Prime Video

Federer: Twelve Final Days: Go behind the scenes of the last 12 days of Roger Federer's professional tennis career in the intimate documentary.

Hulu

Shoresy: The Letterkenny spin-off is back for even more ice hockey shenanigans in season 3.

Max

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple: Learn the full story behind the artist and activist in the music documentary.

AMC+

Orphan Black: Echoes: The Orphan Black story continues in the sequel series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

