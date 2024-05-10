Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
Dark Matter: Looking for a new sci-fi series? Try out Joel Edgerton's new series, where he stars as a man who kidnaps himself.

Disney+
The Beatles: Let it Be: The documentary about the iconic band is fully restored for the first time ever.

Doctor Who: There's a new doctor in town. Travel across time and space in the season 14 premiere.

Netflix
Mother of the Bride: From the director of Mean Girls comes a new rom-com starring Brooke Shields and Chad Michael Murray.

Max
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School: The liars are back, and they're suffering through summer vacation in season 2.

AMC+
Interview with the Vampire: Anne Rice's immortal story continues in season 2.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!