Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
The Fall of the House of Usher: See Edgar Allan Poe's classic, creepy tale get the miniseries treatment.

Hulu
Goosebumps: Goosebumps isn't the second-best selling series of all time for nothing – check out the new TV show based on the books, streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Paramount+
Frasier: Get out your tossed salad and scrambled eggs, because Kelsey Grammar is back as Frasier and better than ever.

Apple TV+
Lessons in Chemistry: Brie Larson stars in the TV adaptation of the bestselling novel about a woman who mixes cooking and chemistry in the 1960s.

Prime Video
The Burial: Jamie Foxx stars in this biopic about lawyer Willie E. Gary, who helps a funeral home owner (Tommy Lee Jones) save his family business.

Starz
Shining Vale: The second season of the series, starring Courteney Cox, draws on classic horror tropes through a modern-day lens.

Happy Streaming!

