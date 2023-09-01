Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Danielle Long

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: The trashy reality TV show of your dreams is back for even more mess when it returns for an explosive season 2.

Ragnarok: The wait is over -- find out what happens to the modern-day Norse gods in the third and final season of Ragnarok.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah: Adam Sandler acts alongside his daughters in this new coming-of-age comedy.

Hulu
Vacation Friends 2: John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji and Meredith Hagner are back for more in this Hulu original movie.

Disney+
Star Wars: Ahsoka: Star Wars lovers have waited years for the fan-favorite former Jedi to get her own show and now it's finally come to pass. The first three episodes are now streaming.

Apple TV+
Invasion: What would you do if aliens invaded Earth? Season two of Invasion grapples with this mystery and more.

Happy streaming!

