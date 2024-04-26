Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
The Big Door Prize: The people of Deerfield finally know their potential, but can they figure out how to use it? Find out in season 2 of the drama series.

Netflix
Dead Boy Detectives: Watch the new series about best friends who help ghosts uncover their mysteries.

Prime Video
Them: The Scare: Prepare yourself for the return of one of the scariest shows in recent memory.

Paramount+
Knuckles: The Sonic the Hedgehog universe expands with the new live-action series.

Hulu
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Learn the history of the iconic band in the four-part event.

Max
We're Here: You can watch season 4 of the reality series that celebrates drag queens across the country.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

