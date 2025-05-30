Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

FX, Hulu
Adults: Watch the new comedy show about twentysomething friends living in New York. 

Max
And Just Like That...: Carrie Bradshaw returns in season 3 of the Sex and The City spinoff.

HBO
Mountainhead: Tune in to watch the new film from the creator of Succession

Prime Video
The Better SisterJessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks star in the limited series about what brings sisters together and what drives them apart.

Movie theaters
Bring Her BackSally Hawkins stars in the new horror film from A24.

Karate Kid: LegendsRalph Macchio teams up with Jackie Chan in the new film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!