Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Peacock

Love Island USA: Watch islanders find love in season 6 of the dating series hosted by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.

Apple TV+

Presumed Innocent: Jake Gyllenhaal is a prosecutor who gets prosecuted in the thrilling new limited series.

Prime Video

The Boys: See what Homelander and Butcher get up to in season 4 of the superhero series.

Hulu

Brats: The Brat Pack defined the 1980s. Now, director Andrew McCarthy reunites the crew for this new documentary.

Netflix

Bridgerton: Dearest gentle reader, you must make haste! The second part of season 3 is now available for your watching pleasure.

Max

House of the Dragon: Team Green and Team Black clash as the Game of Thrones prequel series returns for season 2.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.