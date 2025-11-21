What the ??? Moment of the Week

Man gets shot in the back

Shotgun and cartridges (Photo by: Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty)
By JoJo

This week’s “What the ??? Moment” takes us to Shillington, Pennsylvania where a 53 year-old-man was shot in the back with his own shotgun. Who shot him?

His dog! What the ???

The man was cleaning his shotgun and put it on the bed. He then sat down on the bed near the gun. That’s when his dog jumped up onto the bed, causing the shotgun to fire.

Thankfully, the man survived. He was taken to a hospital where he had to have surgery.

Whatever happened to that whole dog being man’s best friend thing?

What. The. Heck!

Cleaning shotgun (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

