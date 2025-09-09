What’s up for the weekend Central Florida? Community events around town

Hey Family, It’s JoJo sharing just a few events to consider for the upcoming weekend!

Here are a few events scheduled around Central Florida:

The UNCF Walk/Run for Education Saturday, Sept 13, 8am at Blue Jacket Park in Orlando. Join Star 94.5’s JoJo Join STAR 94.5 for the UNCF Walk Run 5K for Education – STAR 94.5

Join the Sickle Cell Conquerors for the Sickle Cell Walk Saturday, Sept 13, 8am at Carver Middle School in Orlando

District 3 Commissioner Mayra Uribe is hosting a Fall Food Drive Saturday, Sept 13, 11am at Ventura Elementary (while supplies last)

The National Hookup of Black Women Volusia County Chapter, is hosting Laps for Literacy Saturday, Sept 13, 9am in Daytona Beach offering free books (while supplies last)

Inspiration for Change is hosting a co-parenting success program called ‘The BaBa Project’ Saturday, Sept 13, 11am at Sunshine Health in Orlando.

Join in the community fun Sunday, Sept 14, 3pm at Daisy Stocking Park in Daytona Beach. Midtown Sundayz

