What’s up for the weekend?

Career Fair

5th Annual Walking in Pink for a Purpose Breast Cancer Tribute, Saturday, Oct 25, 7am, Seville Park, 270 Park Drive, Seville, Fl

Saturday, Oct 25, 7am, Lake Eola Park, Orlando

Veterans Services Resource Fair, Oct 25, 10am, Orange County Multicultural Center, 7149 W. Colonial Dr, Orlando

Spooktacular Stroll, Saturday, Oct 25, 10am-2pm, Cypress Grove Park, 290 Holden Ave., Orlando

Books & Brunch-Dr. Kim McNair book signing tour-Sunday, Oct 26, 2pm & 4pm, CB Bistro, 2295 S. Hiawassee Rd, Orlando

Eolaween at Lake Eola Park-Saturday, Oct 25, 4pm

Eolaween promises a bewitching time with a lineup of exciting activities, including games, a DJ, a craft station to awaken your artistic spirit, and trick-or-treating. Don’t miss the Halloween movie feature, “Coco,” once darkness falls.

Operation Walk-AdventHealth-Hip and Knee Replacements at no cost

