Whitney Houston’s estate set to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her music career The celebration to include a series of year-long events

Whitney Houston at the American Music Awards in 1986; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Whitney Houston’s iconic career began with the release of her 1985 debut album, “Whitney Houston” which dropped on Feb 14, 1985.

To commemorate Whitney’s legacy, the estate and its partner, Primary Wave Music, are planning a series of events, which will include the upcoming “The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration” North America tour this fall.

The concert tour is scheduled to travel to several performing arts centers across the country. ‘The Voice of Whitney” will feature original master, and remastered recordings of her vocal set and some of her historic performances. Fans will also get the inside scoop from never-before-seen video footage and interviews.

Organizers say Whitney’s voice narrates the entire concert.

