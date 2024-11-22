'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' sneaks could predict new 'Barbenheimer' weekend

Two very different, very anticipated movies are headed into theaters Friday, and some prognosticators say it could lead to a new "Barbenheimer" box office bonanza.

Wicked and Gladiator II are Friday's big openers, and with both films getting strong reviews — and both with impressive sneak preview numbers — it's reminiscent of when Barbie and Oppenheimer's very different double bill led to a $235.5 million worldwide opening weekend in July 2023.

The Hollywood Reporter says Wicked made $11 million from showings on Thursday, but other special showings throughout the week bumped that take to $19.2 million in the U.S. before Friday's official opening day.

Gladiator II, Ridley Scott's follow-up to his 2000 Oscar winner, made $6.5 million in the U.S. ahead of Friday's opening day. Unlike Wicked, however, it opened up overseas first, and its global take already stands at nearly $99 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

