The 'Wicked" Premiere was held last night and Hollywood totally understood the fashion assignment

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Patrick Dougall attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

It was pink and green all over the red carpet at last night’s “Wicked’ premiere. it seems Wicked has taken over the world. From the powerful soundtrack to the pink and green fashion, two powerhouse performers have been at the forefront of it. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo bring to life the iconic fictional characters Elphaba (the wicked witch) and Glinda (the good witch) in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked film. The cast and Hollywood’s top players assembled at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion where the Wicked premiere was held.

I loved the outfits! Shamika Sanders wrote all about it in an article for the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.




