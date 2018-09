Will Smith knows how to celebrate in style.

The actor, who turned 50 Tuesday, celebrated the milestone by live streaming his bungee jump from a helicopter into the Grand Canyon on his YouTube channel.

People reported that “Will Smith: The Jump” was hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, his longtime friend and former “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” costar. The actor’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his children, daughter Willow and sons Trey and Jaden, gave him a group hug before the jump.