Will Smith, Martin Lawrence begin shooting ‘Bad Boys For Life’

What You Need To Know: Will Smith

By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence began shooting the action-comedy sequel “Bad Boys for Life” recently in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta masquerading as Miami.

It was cold, gray and miserable as they started shooting, but through the magic of film, it will probably look warm and sunny on camera.

Smith announced the start of production on Instagram.

The buddy cop movie is scheduled to come out in theaters January 17, 2020.

The two stars - playing Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett - watched the first two films to refresh themselves, according to Smith in his Instagram post.

Smith is now 50 and Lawrence 53.

Talk about a second sequel floated around for many years but has only recently finally come to fruition.



No word if Gabrielle Union will be back. She is currently shooting a “Bad Boys” spin-off called “L.A.’s Finest” set to air on Spectrum/Comcast in Los Angeles.

In the film, Joe Pantoliano will reprise his role as their boss Captain Conrad Howard. New cast members include Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings”) Charles Melton (“Riverdale”) and Vanessa Hudgens (“Dog Days,” “Second Act”).