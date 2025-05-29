WNBA Champs New York Liberty will now wear Fenty Beauty Rihanna moving into women’s sports

WCW: This week spotlighting none other than Rihanna. Bad Gal Rih Rih recently made another big money, big deal power move into women’s sports.

Her “Fenty Beauty” (last valued at over $2.8 billion) is now an official sponsor of the WNBA reigning champion New York Liberty. Its first major sports partnership.

Fenty logos will appear on pregame jackets, shoot around shorts, in-game activations and even the mascot, Ellie will be in the mix as well.

I’m sure she’ll get around to recording another album at some point, but in the meantime, she’s brokering big business moves!

Congratulations Rihanna!

Read more on the major move: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty partners with reigning WNBA champs New York Liberty | Sporting News

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images