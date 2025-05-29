WNBA Champs New York Liberty will now wear Fenty Beauty

Rihanna moving into women’s sports

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
By JoJo

WCW: This week spotlighting none other than Rihanna. Bad Gal Rih Rih recently made another big money, big deal power move into women’s sports.

Her “Fenty Beauty” (last valued at over $2.8 billion) is now an official sponsor of the WNBA reigning champion New York Liberty. Its first major sports partnership.

Fenty logos will appear on pregame jackets, shoot around shorts, in-game activations and even the mascot, Ellie will be in the mix as well.

I’m sure she’ll get around to recording another album at some point, but in the meantime, she’s brokering big business moves!

Congratulations Rihanna!

Read more on the major move: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty partners with reigning WNBA champs New York Liberty | Sporting News

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!