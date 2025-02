WT? Kayaker swallowed by whale The incident was captured on video by his dad

This week’s What the ??? Moment of the Week takes us to the waters off Chilean Patagonia where a man name Adrian Simancas was kayaking out in the ocean while his father was filming him from a distance.

Suddenly, Adrian was scooped up into the mouth of a gigantic humpback whale! Thankfully his time spent in the whale’s mouth was very brief. He resurfaced after a few seconds a few yards away.

That had to have been a very scary ordeal!

See the video: