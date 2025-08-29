WT? Moment of the Week: Toddler bites off the head of cobra and kills it

The little boy was eventually okay after the incident

Disappearing act: A venomous king cobra escaped from its enclosure at a zoo in Stockholm last week but slithered back on Sunday. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
By JoJo

In a real “what the ???” moment, a 2-tear-old boy was playing outside his home in India when he spotted a 3-foot-long snake and grabbed it!

The highly venomous cobra lunged at the boy and coiled itself around his little hands. But then....he put the snake’s head into his mouth and clenched his jaw.

Although the 2-year-old briefly lost consciousness, the snake died on the spot!

The family rushed the boy to the hospital where he was treated and eventually released.

This must be some kind of Super-Baby! Glad he’s okay. Read more on the story and how the toddler survived:

Toddler bites cobra to death

Disappearing act: A venomous king cobra escaped from its enclosure at a zoo in Stockholm last week but slithered back on Sunday. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Unaccounted for: A venomous Egyptian cobra was missing from its container before the second day of the "Venom Fest" in Missouri. (Salah Malkawi/Getty Images)

Venomous snake Cobras are venomous snake, and a zebra cobra was reported to be roaming free in a Raleigh neighborhood. (Tunart/iStock)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!