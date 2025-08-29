WT? Moment of the Week: Toddler bites off the head of cobra and kills it

In a real “what the ???” moment, a 2-tear-old boy was playing outside his home in India when he spotted a 3-foot-long snake and grabbed it!
The highly venomous cobra lunged at the boy and coiled itself around his little hands. But then....he put the snake’s head into his mouth and clenched his jaw.
Although the 2-year-old briefly lost consciousness, the snake died on the spot!
The family rushed the boy to the hospital where he was treated and eventually released.
This must be some kind of Super-Baby! Glad he’s okay. Read more on the story and how the toddler survived: