WT?? Moment of the Week!

A family in California had reportedly been hearing noises underneath their home. They wrote it off as perhaps animals that had wandered into the crawl space under the house. But when the noises persisted and they began hearing banging and knocking sounds, they decided to call the police.

When officers arrived, they discovered a naked man in the crawl space underneath the home! The man refused to leave. it took several hours for the cops to get him outta there!

The 27-year-old man was eventually arrested for trespassing. no word on where his clothes were.

