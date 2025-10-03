WT? Wild boar crashes through sliding glass door into a family’s living room

He just stood there staring at them

Wild boar Wild boars, like the one pictured in this file photo, reportedly have been destroying Lehigh Acres residents' lawns. (Sstaton/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By JoJo

This week’s WTH? Moment takes us to Lee County, Florida where a man was sitting in his living room watching television when all of a sudden, a wild boar crashed through the sliding glass door of his home and stood there staring at him! He was sitting on his couch staring back! LOL!

Lee County deputies arrived and tried to get the wild boar to leave the home. The animal ended up charging at them!

The deputies called it a “Boarglary” and said the animal went “Hog Wild!” LOL!

What The ????

Read more on the Wild Hog story: Wild boar goes ‘hog-wild’ after breaking into family’s living room, deputies say

