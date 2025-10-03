WT? Wild boar crashes through sliding glass door into a family’s living room He just stood there staring at them

Wild boars, like the one pictured in this file photo, reportedly have been destroying Lehigh Acres residents' lawns.

This week’s WTH? Moment takes us to Lee County, Florida where a man was sitting in his living room watching television when all of a sudden, a wild boar crashed through the sliding glass door of his home and stood there staring at him! He was sitting on his couch staring back! LOL!

Lee County deputies arrived and tried to get the wild boar to leave the home. The animal ended up charging at them!

The deputies called it a “Boarglary” and said the animal went “Hog Wild!” LOL!

What The ????

