You can recycle your campaign yard signs here in Orange county in Central Florida.

Campaign sign recycling Seminole County groups are helping protect the environment by recycling plastic campaign election signs. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

If you still have a campaign yard sign, you can recycle them until Monday, November 11th. Here are some of the locations you can recycle them at:


Broadway United Methodist Church - 406 East Amelia Street, Orlando, Florida 32803

Solid Waste Management - 1028 Woods Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32805

Northwest Community Center & Pool - 3955 W D Judge Drive, Orlando, Florida 32808

Cady Way Pool - 2529 Cady Way, Winter Park, Florida 32792

Winter Park Fire Department - Station 64 - 1439 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park, Florida 32789

