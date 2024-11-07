You can recycle your campaign yard signs here in Orange county in Central Florida.

If you still have a campaign yard sign, you can recycle them until Monday, November 11th. Here are some of the locations you can recycle them at:
Broadway United Methodist Church - 406 East Amelia Street, Orlando, Florida 32803
Solid Waste Management - 1028 Woods Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32805
Northwest Community Center & Pool - 3955 W D Judge Drive, Orlando, Florida 32808
Cady Way Pool - 2529 Cady Way, Winter Park, Florida 32792
Winter Park Fire Department - Station 64 - 1439 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park, Florida 32789