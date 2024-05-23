"You know better than that": Jennifer Lopez shoots down Ben Affleck divorce question at press conference

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

By Stephen Iervolino

A press event for their new sci-fi movie Atlas ended with some turbulence on Wednesday, when Jennifer Lopez and Simu Liu shut down a question regarding rumors Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck is on the rocks.

Although they play enemies in the Netflix movie, Liu had J-Lo's back when a reporter at the Mexico City event asked her, "Your divorce with Ben Affleck is real? What is the truth?"

The question was met with audible groans from the assembled press — and a tart response from Liu, according to video of the exchange that was uploaded by Glamour México y Latinoamérica.

Lopez laughed, seemingly exasperated, as Liu shot back, "OK, we're not doing that."

Lopez added, "You know better than that."

"Come on, don't come in here with that energy, please," Liu added.

Atlas debuts May 24 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

