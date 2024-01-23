2024 Black Family Wellness Expo

Black Family Expo

The Black Family Wellness Expo is a free health and wellness event offering testing services, and fun activities for all age groups! This event will be featuring loads of free information and screenings to support healthy living goals such as: dental care, diabetes, maternal health, cancer, covid-19, quitting smoking, mental health, organ donation, violence prevention, pediatric care, healthy eating, exercise, substance abuse, mammograms, and so much more! There’s something for everyone. Come and bring the whole family.

This exciting event, taking place on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, will be held at the Jacqueline Bradley and Clarence Otis Boys and Girls Club, located at 700 Lakeland Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805.





