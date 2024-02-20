BeyHive, Do The Texas Hold ‘Em Line Dance With JoJo

Calling the Bey Hive! We want to do Beyonce’s Texas Hold ‘Em Line Dance with you!

Check out this step by step instructional video by Dance Instructor Vinetta of Orlando Steppers Connection, and then join us at STAR 94.5 this Monday (2/26) at 1pm so we can create our own video doing Beyonce’s Texas Hold ‘Em Line Dance with you.

STAR 94.5′s JoJo and Dance Instructor Vinetta will guide everyone including beginners on how to do the dance! We’ll record the fun so you may see yourself in our video posted @star945 and right here!

VIDEO HERE

When:

Monday, February 26th

Arrive at 1pm, dance lesson 1pm-1:30pm and then let’s boogie & hoe-down from1:30pm-2pm.

Where:

STAR 94.5, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando 32804

The event will take place outside on the entrance plaza.





Put on your cowboy hat & boots, and we hope to see you this Monday!









