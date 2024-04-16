Osceola Community Health Services (OCHS) is hosting Health Festival 2024 at Johnson University (1011 Bill Beck Blvd. Kissimmee) on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Through community partnerships, the festival will provide members of the community with access to healthcare, including vaccinations for COVID-19 and the flu, and health screenings. The event is free to the public and will have food trucks, entertainment, and engaging activities for children, who can enjoy a 70-foot obstacle course, Alien Laser Tag, Extreme Game Truck, and the Trackless Train.

For more information, visit healthfestival2024.splashthat.com.

