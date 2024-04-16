Health Festival 2024

Health Festival

Osceola Community Health Services (OCHS) is hosting Health Festival 2024 at Johnson University (1011 Bill Beck Blvd. Kissimmee) on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Through community partnerships, the festival will provide members of the community with access to healthcare, including vaccinations for COVID-19 and the flu, and health screenings. The event is free to the public and will have food trucks, entertainment, and engaging activities for children, who can enjoy a 70-foot obstacle course, Alien Laser Tag, Extreme Game Truck, and the Trackless Train.

For more information, visit healthfestival2024.splashthat.com.

