Maxwell @ Amalie Arena - 9/15/24

Maxwell

Maxwell will be joined by special guests, R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan and rising singer-songwriter October London.

The Serenade Tour follows Maxwell’s remarkable recent years of touring, which saw him embark on the 2022 NIGHT Tour with Anthony Hamilton and Joe, a sold-out 25-date international arena run – included in Pollstar’s 2022 list of “Top 20 Global Concert Tours. Additionally, last year, the R&B legend performed sold-out symphony dates at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall (accompanied by the San Francisco Symphony), Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas and Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center (accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra). The Kennedy Center dates were a return to the esteemed venue since Maxwell’s record-breaking 2019 symphony run. His prolific performances included a three-night engagement at Hollywood Bowl, which Billboard described as “rapturous” and a showcase of “Maxwell’s still-supple tenor and hypnotizing falsetto.”

In February, Maxwell took to the seas for the romantic, star-studded Urban Hang Suite Cruise. The four-night sold-out ocean cruise, which featured exclusive performances by Maxwell and special guests, treated guests to a romantic weekend aboard the Norwegian Pearl, stopping at Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas.

Maxwell’s return to the road, The Serenade Tour marks a reunion with Jazmine Sullivan, who joined him on his Maxwell 08 Tour.

To purchase tickets, click here.

