Habari Gani? Celebrating Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture from December 26 to January 1, culminating in a communal feast called Karamu. Kwanzaa was created by activist Maulana Karenga and first celebrated in 1966. It is based on African harvest festival traditions from various parts of West and Southeast Africa.
Nguzo Saba- The Seven Principles
Umoja- Unity
Kujichagulia- Self Determination
Ujima- Collective Work & Responsibility
Ujamaa- Cooperative Economics
Nia-Purpose
Kuumba- Creativity
Imani-Faith
