Heart & Soul Music Festival

STAR 94.5’s Heart & Soul Music Festival returns with Morris Day & The Time, The SOS Band, Dru Hill, Chante Moore and Carl Thomas performing live on Saturday, October 11th, 2025 at the Apopka Amphitheater!

Join us for an evening of good times and incredible music!

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, July 11th at 10am. Click here.

