25th Annual Community Conference

The 25th Annual Orange County Community Conference is happening on Saturday, October 14th at the Renaissance Senior Center from 7:30a-2p.

The annual Orange County Community Conference provides Orange County residents an opportunity to learn about innovative ways to improve neighborhoods. Workshops offer a well-rounded blend of topics for individual citizens, voluntary neighborhood organizations, homeowners associations and other community groups.

