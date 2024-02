29th Annual Lunch on the Lawn & Festival

The Black History Committee of Orange County presents the 29th Annual Lunch on the Lawn & Festival at the Orange County Administration Center on February 23rd from 10a-2p.

This free informational fair includes door prizes local vendors and live entertainment! For more information, contact Carolyn McFadden (407-590-4719) or Valerie Curgil (321-438-3274).

The Orange County Administration Center is located at 201 S. Rosalind Ave, Orlando, FL 32801.

©2024 Cox Media Group