2nd Annual JHS Alumni Scholarship Golf Tournament - 2/20/26

2nd Annual JHS Alumni Scholarship Golf Tournament

The Jones High School Foundation will host its 2nd Annual JHS Alumni Scholarship Golf Tournament, an event supporting its mission of Creating Pathways to Excellence for Jones High School students. Open to alumni and community supporters, the tournament brings together participants for a morning of golf while highlighting the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to support student success.

When & Where:

  • Friday, February 20th, 2026 at 7:30am
  • Stoneybrook West Golf Club
  • 15501 Towne Commons Blvd, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Additional details, including sponsorship levels, payment options, and tax receipt information, are available joneshighschoolfoundation.com

