35th Annual Spring Fiesta in the Park

Spring Fiesta in the Park 2024

One of Central Florida’s longest-running traditions returns to celebrate 35 years! Spring Fiesta in the Park takes over Lake Eola Park April 6th and 7th!

Browse over 200 artist, crafter, vendor, and food booths around the park! Enjoy a cold refreshment in the beer garden, plus take in live music all weekend long at the Amphitheater. For the kids, be sure to check out the AdventHealth for Children Kid’s Zone!

For more details, click here. The event runs 9am - 5pm both days. See you there... and yes, we’re pet friendly!

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

