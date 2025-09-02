3D Mammogram Screening @ - 9/6/25

Breast Health Education & Mammogram Screening

Join us on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Denton Johnson Community Center located at 400 Ruffel Street, Eatonville, FL for a day dedicated to promoting breast health awareness. Our event starts at 9:00 AM and includes mammography screenings and educational sessions on breast health. Don’t miss this opportunity to take charge of your health and learn valuable information about reducing late stage breast cancer diagnosis.

The MASS© program’s goal is to reduce late-stage breast cancer diagnoses targeting uninsured women in the State of Florida by providing breast health education and access to *FREE mammograms through the National Mary Brogan & Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program.

Click HERE to register.

See you there!

