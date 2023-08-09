3rd Annual BLK Joy Festival - August 19th

BLK Joy Festival

The Black Health Commission presents the 3rd Annual BLK Joy Festival on Saturday, August 19th at Lake Lorna Doone Park from 11a-4p! Make sure to visit the STAR 94.5 tent from 11a-2p!

The BLK JOY Festival is an event set for all of us to come together and center our mental wellness. Through fitness classes and wellness stations we provide education to support mental and physical health. Enjoy music, food, and vendors with multiple services and goods to help curate joy for attendees. Vendors are primarily Black owned businesses to highlight entrepreneurship and financial wellbeing. We encourage picnicking to make it an all day fun and friendly event for all.

Click here to RSVP and claim your free tickets!

©2023 Cox Media Group