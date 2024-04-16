6th Annual Money Talks Speaker Series

6th Annual Money Talks Speaker Series

You are invited to the 6th Annual Money Talks Financial Literacy Speaker Series, “The Entrepreneur’s Dream Team” Panel. If you are an established business owner or aspiring entrepreneur, this event is for you. Learn what it takes to scale your business to new heights and the team that you should have on your side along your journey.

The evening will begin with a networking mixer featuring complimentary food and beverage. Guests will also have exclusive access to vital business resources offered right here in Central Florida. You will have the opportunity to interact with representatives from:

  • The African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida
  • Florida SBDC at the University of Central Florida
  • Synovus Bank
  • Edward Jones
  • Sunflower Bookkeeping

Following the networking mixer, guests will hear from the “Entrepreneur’s Dream Team” Panel featuring:

  • Karlon Johnson - BBIF (Black Business Initiative Fund)
  • Elza Clark-Samuel - Synovus Bank
  • Brian Rivera - Tax Plan Advisors
  • Knakeesha Samuels - Silent K Branding
  • Dominic Clark - African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida
  • Moderated by, Byron Tobias - Edward Jones

This is more than an event; it’s a launching pad for your entrepreneurial success. Don’t miss this chance to connect with the minds behind thriving businesses and walk away with a blueprint for your own success story.

Time & Location

  • Apr 25, 2024, 6:00 PM
  • Orlando, 800 Grand St, Orlando, FL 32805, USA

This event is free and open to the public! To RSVP, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!