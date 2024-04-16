6th Annual Money Talks Speaker Series

You are invited to the 6th Annual Money Talks Financial Literacy Speaker Series, “The Entrepreneur’s Dream Team” Panel. If you are an established business owner or aspiring entrepreneur, this event is for you. Learn what it takes to scale your business to new heights and the team that you should have on your side along your journey.

The evening will begin with a networking mixer featuring complimentary food and beverage. Guests will also have exclusive access to vital business resources offered right here in Central Florida. You will have the opportunity to interact with representatives from:

The African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida

Florida SBDC at the University of Central Florida

Synovus Bank

Edward Jones

Sunflower Bookkeeping

Following the networking mixer, guests will hear from the “Entrepreneur’s Dream Team” Panel featuring:

Karlon Johnson - BBIF (Black Business Initiative Fund)

Elza Clark-Samuel - Synovus Bank

Brian Rivera - Tax Plan Advisors

Knakeesha Samuels - Silent K Branding

Dominic Clark - African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida

Moderated by, Byron Tobias - Edward Jones

This is more than an event; it’s a launching pad for your entrepreneurial success. Don’t miss this chance to connect with the minds behind thriving businesses and walk away with a blueprint for your own success story.

Time & Location

Apr 25, 2024, 6:00 PM

Orlando, 800 Grand St, Orlando, FL 32805, USA

This event is free and open to the public! To RSVP, click here.

