6th Annual Money Talks Speaker Series

You are invited to the 6th Annual Money Talks Financial Literacy Speaker Series, “The Entrepreneur’s Dream Team” Panel. If you are an established business owner or aspiring entrepreneur, this event is for you. Learn what it takes to scale your business to new heights and the team that you should have on your side along your journey.
The evening will begin with a networking mixer featuring complimentary food and beverage. Guests will also have exclusive access to vital business resources offered right here in Central Florida. You will have the opportunity to interact with representatives from:
- The African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida
- Florida SBDC at the University of Central Florida
- Synovus Bank
- Edward Jones
- Sunflower Bookkeeping
Following the networking mixer, guests will hear from the “Entrepreneur’s Dream Team” Panel featuring:
- Karlon Johnson - BBIF (Black Business Initiative Fund)
- Elza Clark-Samuel - Synovus Bank
- Brian Rivera - Tax Plan Advisors
- Knakeesha Samuels - Silent K Branding
- Dominic Clark - African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida
- Moderated by, Byron Tobias - Edward Jones
This is more than an event; it’s a launching pad for your entrepreneurial success. Don’t miss this chance to connect with the minds behind thriving businesses and walk away with a blueprint for your own success story.
Time & Location
- Apr 25, 2024, 6:00 PM
- Orlando, 800 Grand St, Orlando, FL 32805, USA
This event is free and open to the public! To RSVP, click here.
