9th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run - June 7th

9th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run

The 9th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run presented by Orlando Health returns on Saturday, June 7th at City Hall Plaza in downtown Orlando! More than a race, this is a celebration of our community’s enduring resilience and love.

The annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run is a celebration of how following the Pulse tragedy, our community came together in love and how we continue to be Orlando United. At the CommUNITY Rainbow Run we unite to honor the 49 angels, their families, the survivors, first responders and all those impacted.

This year, we run with renewed hope as the Pulse Memorial continues to move forward now that a conceptual design is complete, and an opening is expected in late 2027.

Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Orlando United Pulse Memorial. Click here to learn more, volunteer, or register.

